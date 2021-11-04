The Hebron, Md., man whom police arrested and charged with murdering a 55-year-old woman in her Clarksville home on Oct. 21 was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $226,000 cash-only bail this week, according to Delaware State Police.
After being extradited from Maryland, where he was initially arrested, Jason R. Meredith, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering, police said. He is being represented by attorney Daniel A. Strumpf, a public defender from the Office of Defense Services in Georgetown. Calls to Strumpf by the Coastal Point this week were not returned.
Meredith is accused of shooting to death Cheryl Beckett-Brown in the Bethany Crest community mobile home she shared with a roommate, police said. Police said she was dead by the time they responded to the call, just after 4 a.m.
An autopsy determined the cause of her death was homicide by gunshot wound, police said.
Shell casings were found inside the mobile home, but police said they haven’t yet released information on the type of gun used.
After the shooting, neighbors provided police with a description of a man who had been at the residence and of his truck. A call went out to all area police agencies, and Meredith was soon arrested by a Wicomico County, Md., sheriff’s deputy in Maryland, near Tilghman Road in Salisbury. Police reported Meredith was driving erratically.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821.
This week, Beckett-Brown’s obituary was published by the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Her daughter, Roslyn Cornish, posted on Facebook, “My family and I thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Would you come join us, wearing purple-white, in a celebration of my mother’s life on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Civic Center in Salisbury?”
After the shooting, Cornish posted on Facebook, asking friends to “please light my Mommy a candle.”
“This is going to be really hard for my family and myself. My mother didn’t pass, she was murdered. Right now she would be at work about to start her weekend. Continue to pray for my family and peace that surpasses all understanding,” she wrote.
Beckett-Brown, an IT specialist for the Wicomico County Board of Education for the past 22 years, was remembered by friends and co-workers as a good-hearted, friendly woman dedicated to her career. She was most recently assigned to Choices Academy and Prince Street Elementary School, both in Salisbury.
“No matter the time of day or the given circumstances, she would always have a smile on her face,” Choices Principal Courtney Elliott told the Coastal Point.
“Her chuckle was contagious, and she was always ready to give a helping hand. Her sense of humor was like no other. Her Choices Academy family misses her deeply and are thinking of her family in this difficult time,” she said.
So thoughtful was Beckett-Brown, said Prince Street Elementary Principal Jason Miller, that before she finished her workday at that school last Wednesday, she left the upbeat song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams playing on teacher Jessica Grimes’ speakers.
“She had been in to fix my sound. I had accidentally unplugged a cord when getting my charger. I took the kids to Specials, and when I returned she had it fixed and the ‘Happy’ video playing so I would know the sound was coming through the ceiling again. So we danced and I apologized I had messed it up. We laughed at how confusing all the technology is now,” Grimes said.
News of Beckett-Brown’s death left Miller shocked, he said, adding that she had mentioned living in Ocean View and said she had a boyfriend, but never indicated there were problems or any reason for concern.
“She had such an easygoing personality. There was not a day that went by that she didn’t have a smile on her face. Any way that she could, she always helped. She was always happy. She gave us her cell phone number and said we could call her any time if there was any kind of problem with the computers.
“She was really a gem.”