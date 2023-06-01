A red 2014 Ford Mustang ended up stuck in the sand on the beach in Fenwick Island over the weekend, after it was stolen from Ocean City, Md.
The owner locked his keys inside the car and left it running near Fourth Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, according to Ashley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Ocean City Police Department.
Soon afterward, video surveillance captured images of someone removing a window louver and breaking the window to get inside the car, Miller said.
At 8:27 a.m., a Fenwick Island police officer observed the car traveling north at a high rate of speed, activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop it, according to Fenwick Island Police Department Cpl. Stephen Majewski.
Police said 36-year-old Samadhi P. Goldson, who was driving the car, eluded the officer by turning down Indian Street and Bunting Avenue. Then the vehicle fled north on Coastal Highway.
A radio message was relayed to all police agencies in the area, and the vehicle was located by an assisting unit from Delaware State Police. A state trooper observed the car going across sand dunes onto the beach. The car became stuck, and the suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody by a Bethany Beach police officer, police said.
The investigating officer then learned the vehicle was reported as having been stolen from Ocean City.
Fenwick police charged Goldson with several motor vehicle violations, and he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on active warrants from Newark and Wilmington police, officials said.
Automobile theft charges are pending in Ocean City, according to police.