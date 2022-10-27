Delawareans who respond to emergencies will be honored on Friday, Oct. 28, Delaware’s inaugural First Responders’ Day.
It was created by Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 125, sponsored by state Rep. Ron Gray and state Sen. Gerald Hocker, with Hocker calling first-responders “a very essential part of our country” who deserve recognition. There are 4.6 million career first-responders nationwide and thousands more who volunteer.
“These men and women put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe when disaster strikes. It’s a way to say, ‘thank you’ and to understand and educate others about the struggles they face,” Hocker said.
“They’re the men and women that put themselves on the front lines, giving their all to protect our communities. A special recognition that proclaims Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, as National First Responders Day is just one very small way of thanking these brave individuals for their public service,” Gray said.
“It’s long overdue,” said Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears, who conceived of the idea.
“You turn on the news and see all these actors that they make a big deal about. How about the first-responders? We need to mention them. Shouldn’t we have a day? They are here for us — the police departments, fire departments, EMTs — whether it’s their career or they do it as a volunteer,” he said.
Mears said he was planning a poker-run motorcycle ride to raise money for local emergency agencies, but was recently injured in a motorcycle accident, so it will be postponed until next year.
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley called saluting first-responders “a great idea.”
“Firefighters don’t make a lot of money, generally speaking, and they put their lives on the line if necessary. They are paying their own gas, at $4.50 a gallon, to fight fires at 2 o’clock in the morning, and doing it basically for free. They love what they do, but it’s not easy and nobody is getting rich doing it,” Rieley said.
Several lawmakers, including state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and state Reps. Ruth Briggs King and Rich Collins, co-sponsored the resolution to pay tribute to firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics for their “commitment to safety, defense and honor.”
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 National First Responders Day, though the first bipartisan resolution passed the Senate in 2019.
The Delaware resolution states that first-responders have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic because they were often first on the scene and exposed to situations that increased the likelihood of contracting the virus.
“Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters caused destruction across the U.S., requiring firefighters and other first-responders to show up in unprecedented force. These heroic men and women are the first ones on the scene of natural disasters, tragedies and accidents, thereby devoting their lives to making the world a better and safer place.
“During times of national crisis, first-responders have consistently been a source of aid, hope and comfort for all Americans. First-responders save countless lives every day, and many tragically pay the ultimate price in the line of duty — a sacrifice we should never forget,” the resolution states.