Beginning this fall, first-responders throughout Delaware will be honored each year on Oct. 28, the result of Delaware Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 125, sponsored by state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th) and state Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th).
“First-responders are a very essential part of our country. This should be a day when we honor them all,” Hocker told the Coastal Point this week, praising the 4.6 million career first-responders nationwide and thousands more who volunteer.
“It really upsets me when there is talk about having their funding cut. It makes me so upset,” Hocker said.
Gray said honoring first-responders is important to him and Hocker because, “They’re the men and women that put themselves on the front lines, giving their all to protect our communities. … A special recognition that proclaims Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, as National First Responders Day is just one very small way of thanking these brave individuals for their public service,” Gray said.
The resolution — also co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, including state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Reps. Ruth Briggs King and Rich Collins — pays tribute to firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics for their “commitment to safety, defense, and honor.”
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day, though the first bipartisan resolution passed the Senate in 2019, the resolution states.
The Delaware resolution states that first-responders have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic because they were often first on the scene and exposed to situations that increased the likelihood of contracting the disease.
“Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters caused destruction across the U.S., requiring firefighters and other first responders to show up in unprecedented force. These heroic men and women are the first ones on the scene of natural disasters, tragedies and accidents, thereby devoting their lives to making the world a better and safer place.
“During times of national crisis, first responders have consistently been a source of aid, hope and comfort for all Americans. First responders save countless lives every day, and many tragically pay the ultimate price in the line of duty — a sacrifice we should never forget,” it states.
“These men and women put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe when disaster strikes. It’s a way to say thank you and to understand and educate others about the struggles they face,” Hocker said, adding it was Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears who suggested a Delaware State Responders’ Day.
“You turn on the news and see all these actors that they make a big deal about. How about the first-responders? We need to mention them. Shouldn’t we have a day? They are here for us — the police departments, fire departments, EMTs — whether it’s their career or they do it as a volunteer,” Mears said.
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, too, called saluting first-responders “a great idea.”
“Firefighters don’t make a lot of money, generally speaking, and they put their lives on the line if necessary. They are paying their own gas at $4.50 a gallon to fight fires at 2 o’clock in the morning and doing it basically for free. They love what they do, but it’s not easy and nobody is getting rich doing it,” Rieley said.