In conversation, Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Melissa A. Zebley is thoughtful when considering questions, well-spoken and professional in her replies, and fiercely supportive of the agency’s approximately 1,000 employees, including 730 sworn officers.
When the topic turns to her parents, her voice brightens, and there’s amusement at the fact they really are named Jack and Diane, as in the John Cougar Mellencamp song of the same name, and gratefulness for their support and parental sacrifice. During a recent telephone interview with the Coastal Point, it was lightheartedly remarked that the song would be stubbornly etched in the reporter’s memory all day, and Zebley, from her Dover office, laughed and apologetically agreed that, yes, it probably would.
At 52 years old, Zebley has the highest position in the state police agency and is the first woman in the history of the agency to be appointed to that role, an achievement she called humbling.
“I’m very proud of the agency,” she said.
Among the 730 sworn officers she leads, 97 of them are women.
“We have done well, in terms of state police agencies, in terms of women, but that has ebbed and flowed in some ways,” she said. “We have seen a lot of attrition, and that included a lot of females, but it is also a good thing to see women achieving 20- or 30-year careers and their broader diversity.
“It’s a different journey, perhaps, because there may be fewer of you,” she acknowledged. “We build a strong foundation to make the experience equitable in our training and expectations in your career. We try to work hard to unite and connect those voices so there is mentorship so you feel you can do anything.
The women and men who make up the Delaware State Police — the vast majority are sworn and the non-sworn are also certainly critical in what we do — are amazing people, people of tremendous character who inspire me every day through very good times and certainly through challenging times,” said Zebley, whose interest in police work began when she was a child.
“I was that little girl who wanted to grow up to be a police officer. My mother’s father was a Wilmington police officer. My father’s father was a Wilmington fireman. I was raised around images of services that served others and that inspired me. I explored police work in high school. I did ride-alongs with Troop 6 [in Wilmington], then I pursued that interest into college, and I was hired in 1992.
“I was in the Police Youth Program. I went to St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington. The instructor made us aware of that opportunity. I was fortunate. I went to meetings that were at the local troop and gained exposure into the intricacies of police work. I had conversations with troopers you might not otherwise have the opportunity to have, to build on later and build that foundation,” she said, recalling being a wide-eyed teenager riding with experienced officers.
Later, Zebley was inducted into St. Mark’s Hall of Honor for Professional Achievement. She said she “thanked them for laying a foundation for me as a young person.”
In July 2020, Zebley was named colonel in the DSP by Gov. John Carney after being nominated by her predecessor, former State Police Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr., who is now Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety & Homeland Security.
“I worked toward this my entire career. I hope I have worked with a dedication and love of our mission and who we serve. The vast majority of people who do this work, you just want to do it well. I have been blessed with great mentors who have been very supportive,” Zebley said.
At the beginning of her career, in July 1992, she was assigned to Troop 6 in Prices Corner, and through the years has held positions including drill instructor, sergeant assigned to Troop 1 in Penny Hill, patrol supervisor, public information officer and later director of that department, lieutenant, captain, major, operations officer and lieutenant colonel.
When she was appointed superintendent on July 13, 2020, she pledged, “to serve with the dignity and honor befitting the high standards of the agency” and McQueen praised her, saying she would “continue to build on the foundation and the rich history of the Delaware State Police as she guides the agency forward.”
A 1991 graduate of the University of Delaware, where she earned a bachelor’s degree, Zebley also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command in 2000 and earned a master’s degree in 2003 from Wilmington University. She is a 2008 graduate of the 235th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, and has been a Wilmington University adjunct instructor and a program assistant for the Criminal Justice program.
A 29-year veteran of the state police, she said she is concerned about a lack of respect and violence directed at officers.
“That elevated violence targets a lot of times toward law enforcement. We work to demonstrate proper training, modernization of equipment to make sure our folks are safe, to make sure they are well-trained. It’s not about the absence of fear but recognizing what to do in moments of fear and still train in a level of fear. Courage is not the absence of fear. We work very hard toward that end, in terms of pushing past incidences of concern for the end result of protecting the public,” she said.
As the Delaware State Police approaches its 100-year anniversary in 2023, Zebley said she is proud the organization has been “in the forefront of improving and modernizing training and working hard to hire the right people.”
“Policy, training and people — we are trying to do those these things well and manage the important issues of the day. Coupled with the pandemic, it certainly impacts the wellness and resiliency of the people you work with. This is a challenging time. You work on a variety of issues in law enforcement reform and progress. As we approach our 100 years of service, we are navigating and planning for the future so their health and wellness and resiliency are in a good place,” she said.
All police officers are required to exercise and stay in good physical condition, but as important as that is, Zebley said, mental and emotional well-being are also priorities. The goal is to “make sure you have programs in place so folks feel they can do their jobs effectively, and feel cared for and supported and be good members of the agency and in their households.”
“The core values that this work demands of you are the essentials we are looking for. Our doors are wide open for folks of all ages and walks of life, and whatever age you are, whatever interests you have, joining this profession right out of your educational experience, or from the military, that is what we build on,” she said.
In her role as superintendent, Zebley emphasizes the importance of connecting with civilian staff and troopers. She has gone on ride-alongs at each troop, and said she wants to be present and listen to concerns.
Her strength and support come from her parents, a brother and sister, friends and mentors.
“These are folks who have come in at different places in my professional journey and who have been a great source of my support. There is a wide array of folks. Our last two colonels, Col. McQueen and Col. [Robert] Coupe, who preceded him, were two great friends and individuals. I am very blessed that a dear friend of mine was promoted to the New York City Police Commission. We have known each other over a decade, and we have been walking a parallel journey. I have had a wide array of friends and mentors throughout my journey. I can’t say there has been just one,” she said.
“The leaders in my life, at the top of the list, are Jack and Diane. They have demonstrated the greatest love. They make it very easy to do. Here at the agency, we are an agency of family, of purpose and of values. You try to meet the moment you are serving in, whatever role you are serving in. If they feel supported, if they have proper police training and right people around them, we still do the right things for our citizens,” Zebley said.
“A big part of that is supporting them. We definitely are a family.”