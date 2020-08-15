The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with felony theft and additional charges.
The suspect is wanted in connection to four incidents that occurred during the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 13, at produce stands located in the Millsboro and Laurel area. After locating a produce stand, the suspect would enter the property and attempt to locate or locate a cash box. If a cash box was locked, the lock was cut and any money located inside was removed.
The suspect is a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, between 160-180 lbs., with brown hair and beard.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-232 -3472. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.