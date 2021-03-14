Update: The subject has been located.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 65-year-old Mark Monico of Millsboro. Monico was last seen on Saturday, March 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m., and is believed to be in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact Mark have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety and wellbeing.
Monico is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, approximately 200 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding Monico's whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling (302)-644-5020 or dial 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com