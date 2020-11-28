Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a business complex in Dagsboro.
Delaware State Police are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred early Saturday morning at a business complex in Dagsboro.
Delaware State Police responded to the 31000 block of Country Gardens at approximately 12:34 a.m. on November 28, 2020, for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Upon arrival, troopers were advised a male victim was shot in the upper torso and brought to an area hospital. The 33-year-old male victim from Millsboro, DE, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Preliminary investigation has determined a building within the business complex hosted a music event with a large number of spectators.
At this time, there is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-741-2729 or information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .
Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer support and resources, 24 hours a day, to anyone who has lost a loved one to sudden death and needs assistance, through the toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). The program director may also be reached by email at at debra.reed@state.de.us.