The Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Layne Parker of Frankford for Reckless Endangering and related charges for a shooting incident on July 2 at 8:42 p.m. in Millsboro.
Troopers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Daisy Road, Millsboro, for a report of a shooting that just occurred. Parker allegedly fired a rifle at a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by a 19-year-old male driver from Frankford and 27-year-old male passenger from Millsboro several times while traveling through the intersection. Troopers learned Parker and the victims knew each other and had a history of altercations.
During this incident, the two vehicles approached the intersection of Daisy Road and Main Street at the same time. The 27-year-old male and Parker exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal altercation before Parker allegedly retrieved a rifle from his vehicle’s back seat. The 27-year-old male quickly got back into the passenger seat of the vehicle, and they fled the area as Parkerm according to police reports, fired multiple rounds from his rifle directly into the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.
After the incident, the victims fled the area and reported the incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Parker, and he was taken into custody at his residence without incident.
Parker was transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (felony- 2 counts)
- Criminal Mischief over $1,000 Damage
Parker was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $73,000 secured bond.