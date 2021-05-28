Three sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend, beginning Friday, May 28, at 10 p.m., and continuing into Saturday, May 29, at 2 a.m. The Friday before Memorial Day tends to show an increase in impaired drivers, state officials noted. The checkpoints are part of a weekend-long mobilization to educate Delawareans to plan ahead of their celebration festivities and always secure a sober ride home.
“A major component of these checkpoints is the deterrent effects it has on those who might drive drunk or drugged impaired, bringing about more awareness and encouraging everyone to plan ahead and use sober designated drivers,” explained Kimberly Chesser, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
Scheduled checkpoint locations for the holiday weekend include:
- New Castle County — Limestone Road in Wilmington;
- Kent County — U.S. Route 13 in Dover;
- Sussex County — Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach.
The Memorial Day holiday DUI checkpoint activation will include 74 law-enforcement officers from 20 local, county and municipal police agencies, in addition to the Delaware State Police. At least one Drug Recognition Enforcement (DRE) officer will be part of the checkpoint activation in each county. The checkpoint locations are in targeted areas known to have a high number of DUI arrests and crashes including both injuries and fatalities, officials noted.
As more cars hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, OHS’s impaired-driving awareness campaign messaging is being amplified statewide to not only encourage drivers to drive sober and plan ahead for a sober ride, but to be aware of law-enforcement who will be watching out for impaired drivers across the state to keep roads safer.
Campaign tactics include billboards throughout the state, digital media, on-demand video streaming platform messaging, as well as social media and organic posts via Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Delawareans who are currently subscribed for text alert updates will see a text message come through notifying them of the DUI checkpoints planned for the weekend, including the locations. To sign up for OHS text alert updates, visit https://www.arrivealivede.com/drive-sober/.
For more information on the campaign, statistics, and education, visit https://www.arrivealivede.com/drive-sober/. From there, website visitors can discover the Arrive Alive DE Visualizer DUI-Involved Crash Tool, which helps drivers visualize the impact DUI-involved crashes have had on the state of Delaware over the past five years and to test their knowledge through the DUI.Q interactive tool to educate them on facts about alcohol, drugs and the effects on their driving.