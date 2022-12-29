Several passengers aboard a cargo ship 10 miles off the coast of Bethany Beach, east of the Indian River Bay, were rescued and treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at 12:21 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Initially, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Department received a report of 10 people aboard the ship with four of them unconscious due to carbon monoxide, Deputy Chief Tom Moore told Coastal Point early this week.
It was reported the four had been revived, he said.
“We got on the Coast Guard vessel. They took us out. We had EMTs, paramedics, the assistant chief went out there. DNREC had their boat out there and there were several Kent County marine units. The Coast Guard responded, along with two helicopters and emergency personnel from Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Millville.
“There ended up being five patients. The paramedics tested them and there were no major issues. All of it was minor. The Lewes Fire Department had their boat out there, a 40-foot boat. We took three patients and took them back to Lewes, to Beebe. The other two patients came back and went to the South Coastal mini-hospital,” Moore said.
All of the patients were males but Moore didn’t know their ages. He said he didn’t know if the vessel was leaving or returning, where it was heading, what caused the carbon monoxide poisoning or if there was an investigation. That decision would be made by the ship’s captain, he said.
In another news report about the incident, Chief Jennifer Lambert, command duty officer at the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center, said the Coast Guard “routinely trains to provide assistance to the public in a variety of conditions.”
“Today is an example of how effective training makes all the difference.” Lambert added.