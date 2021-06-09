Delaware State Police this week arrested a Selbyville-area woman on charges that she had impersonated a police officer, and other charges.
Police reported that on the morning of Wednesday, June 9, they had arrested Blake H. Leveton, 50, of Selbyville, after an incident at the Royal Farms convenience store on Route 54 near Selbyville.
According to the DSP, on June 8, around 1:50 a.m., troopers had responded to the Royal Farms located at 36437 Lighthouse Road for a report of a woman arguing with people inside the business and allegedly shoplifting. Their investigation determined that Leveton had entered Royal Farms, and began yelling and cursing at two male customers.
During the incident, police said, Leveton had allegedly held up a shiny metal object and told the men she was a police officer. She then allegedly removed a pink bandanna from a sales rack and walked out of the store without rendering payment.
Troopers were able to identify Leveton as a suspect and responded to her residence, where she was taken into custody without incident. A probable-cause search of Leveton was conducted incident to her arrest, and two baggies of suspected heroin were allegedly located on her person.
Leveton was transported to Troop 4, where she was charged with Criminal Impersonation of a Police Officer (a felony), Disorderly Conduct, Shoplifting and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was released on a $7,300 unsecured bond.