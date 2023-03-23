A 25-year-old Selbyville man was being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution at midweek, charged with resisting arrest and related charges after a Selbyville police officer was assaulted while sitting in a marked car in the parking lot of the police department on Church Street in Selbyville early this week.
Selbyville Police Chief Brian Wilson told the Coastal Point that Anselmo Chun-Niz was arrested on Monday, March 20.
The officer, whose name Wilson wouldn’t release, was not injured, he said.
“The officer was sitting in his car, in back of the police department, on the phone following a separate incident, when this man came running through the parking lot and came up to the police vehicle, running to the police vehicle. He opened the door, kind of frantically, and started assaulting the officer.
“He came up to the police car. When the officer got out, the man pushed the officer, who was trying to get him in custody. A couple officers were able to get him in custody,” Wilson said.
Earlier, police had received a report that the same man had been running through a store in Selbyville “yelling and screaming and causing quite a bit of alarm,” Wilson said.
“He came running down the street and came across the officer, and approached him,” he said.
Chun-Niz was taken into custody and taken inside the police department, where police said he continued to resist.
He was also charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Chun-Niz was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, police said.