Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Garrett Allbritton of Selbyville and a 61-year-old man, also of Selbyville, on drug charges on Wednesday, April 14, following a traffic stop.
According to the DSP, around 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers were conducting proactive patrol on Nine Foot Road, Dagsboro, when they observed a red Volvo make an abrupt lane change without properly signaling. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator, Garret Allbritton, and a 61-year-old male passenger.
Through the interaction with the individuals, a criminal investigation ensued, police said, and both subjects complied with exiting the vehicle. Located on Garrett’s person was approximately 0.056 grams of suspected heroin. Located on the male passenger was suspected drug paraphernalia and approximately 0.054 grams of suspected heroin. A search of the vehicle revealed additional suspected drug paraphernalia, police said.
Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
Garrett Lee Allbritton was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony), Conspiracy 3rd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Signal. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court released on a $11,450 unsecured bond.
The male passenger was charged with the Conspiracy 3rd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.