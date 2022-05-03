Delaware State Police last week arrested 20-year-old Jashaun Johnson of Selbyville, following a traffic stop on April 26 in the Selbyville area.
According to police, on Tuesday, April 26, around 12:09 p.m., a DSP trooper on patrol observed a blue Ford Focus traveling southbound on Roxana Road approaching Polly Branch Road. The driver allegedly failed to signal while turning onto westbound Polly Branch Road and was seen allegedly using his cell phone and allegedly not wearing his seatbelt.
A traffic stop was conducted on the Focus on Lincoln Avenue, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, Jashaun Johnson, police said. During the stop, they said, Johnson was observed allegedly throwing a belted bag away from him that he had been wearing. When troopers retrieved the bag, Johnson allegedly attempted to flee the area on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
A search conducted incident to arrest resulted in the discovery of approximately 41.4 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 0.476 grams of suspected heroin, suspected drug paraphernalia and more than $900 in suspected drug proceeds.
Johnson was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with: Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (a felony); Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Resisting Arrest; two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and several traffic offenses. He was released on a $9,700 unsecured bond.