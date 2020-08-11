Ocean View Police Department Chief Kenneth M. McLaughlin reported on Aug. 11 that OVPD officers had arrested a Selbyville man on drug charges after pulling his vehicle over due to him having a suspended license.
According to McLaughlin, on Friday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 p.m., an Ocean View police officer stopped a vehicle on West Avenue that was being operated by Joseph B. Phelan, 22, of Selbyville, after a computer check revealed that Phelan’s license was suspended.
While speaking with Phelan, McLaughlin said, the officer reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car uncovered 115 ounces of suspected marijuana, 126 baggies of suspected heroin and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Police charged Phelan with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to have insurance. He was released on $14,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing in the Court of Common Pleas.