The Delaware State Police this week arrested at 47-year-old Selbyville man on drug and weapons charges.
According to the DSP, about two months ago, detectives from the Sussex Drug Unit began investigating 47-year-old William McQueeney of Selbyville, who was suspected of dealing drugs in both Delaware and Maryland. On June 22, around 1:46 p.m., detectives from the Sussex Drug Unit and the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant on McQueeney’s residence on Hosier Street in Selbyville. McQueeney was taken into custody without incident while in his parked car outside of the home.
Detectives searched the property and McQueeney’s car and discovered approximately 18.13 grams of suspected cocaine; approximately 3.49 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms; five handguns; a shotgun; three rifles; various rounds of ammunition and magazines; more than $6,700 in suspected drug-dealing proceeds; and numerous items of suspected drug paraphernalia.
McQueeney was taken to DSP Troop 4 and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); nine felony counts of Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance; Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (a felony); Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (a felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (a felony); Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Maintaining a Drug Property (a felony); and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
McQueeney was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $281,400 cash bond.