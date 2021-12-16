The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, this week concluded a multiple-month drug investigation on Michael A. Johnson, 32, of Selbyville with drug- and firearm-related charges.
On Dec. 14, around 4:21 p.m., troopers, with the assistance of the Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a search warrant on Johnson’s residence on Cordgrass Circle, Selbyville. There were three children, ages 3, 7 and 16, inside of the residence at the time of the search warrant, police noted.
A search of the residence led to the discovery of a black Arex Slovenia 9 mm handgun that had allegedly been stolen, a Marlin Firearms Co .22 caliber rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle, numerous boxes of ammunition, approximately .21 grams of suspected heroin and one liquid vape cartridge containing suspected THC.
Johnson was taken into custody at the residence without incident.
Johnson was transported to Troop 4 and charged with: three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (a felony); Knowingly Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (a felony); six felony counts of Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited; Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance (a felony); Possession of a Weapon with Removed Serial Number (a felony); Receiving a Stolen Firearm (a felony); three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana – Personal Use Quantity (a civil violation).
Johnson was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $170,300 cash bond.