Delaware State Police arrested a Selbyville man on Friday, Dec. 18 on multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Millsboro.
On Friday at approximately 12:24 a.m., a trooper patroling northbound on Route 113 in a marked patrol vehicle observed a gray Toyota Corolla traveling northbound directly in the same area. A computer search completed by the trooper determined the driver, later identified as Blake, had a revoked driver’s license and an active capias out of Sussex County Family Court.
The trooper initiated a car stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling on Route 113 before turning left onto Houston Avenue and then back onto Route 113 southbound. Once turning onto Laurel Road, the Corolla committed several traffic violations before turning left into the Wawa parking lot in Millsboro and stopping abruptly. A female front-seat passenger exited the vehicle before the vehicle "recklessly" left the parking lot, according to police reports.
The vehicle continued traveling on multiple back roads in the surrounding area at a high rate of speed while committing numerous traffic violations. As Blake turned from Frankford Avenue onto Mill Street, he jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot, state police said. The Corolla continued traveling until it collided with a parked car and fence. After a brief foot pursuit, Blake was apprehended; a strong odor of marijuana was detected emitting from Blake’s clothing. A criminal investigation ensued, and drug paraphernalia was located in Blake’s vehicle. Approximately 14.21 grams of marijuana was also found, according to police reports.
Blake was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision
- Driving While Suspended
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification
- Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
- Driving at Unreasonable Speed (5 violations)
- Failed to Remain in Single Lane (5 violations)
- Failure to Signal
- Failure to Stop at Stop Sign (9 violations)
Blake was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court No. 11 and issued a $4,530.00 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on his active capiases.