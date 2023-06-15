In anticipation of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company’s 100th anniversary this fall, volunteers will have a booth at Old Timer’s Day in downtown Selbyville on Saturday, June 17, where they will sell coins and wooden cutouts of the fire station and its oldest fire truck, built in 1937.
The official anniversary was in January, but Howard “Pep” Pepper, past president and chairman of the 100th Anniversary Committee, said it was decided that October was a better time of year for a celebration, so the event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall.
A formal ceremony, with dignitaries, possibly including Gov. John Carney, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. that day. State Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray and others are also being invited. The fire company has received letters of congratulations from U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and President Joe Biden. A letter was requested from the Selbyville Town Council, and Mayor Richard Duncan, a life member and former fire chief, has agreed to send one, Pepper said.
The event will also include displays by the Delaware Fire Marshal’s Office and Delaware State Fire School. Sussex County paramedics will have its Emergency Operations Command Post there. Selbyville police will be represented, and Delaware State Police will be honored for their 100th anniversary, which is also this year.
Complimentary hotdogs, sodas and bags of potato chips will be handed out, and barbecued pork and chicken will be sold.
Pepper said those planning the celebration hope to have the Civil Air Patrol Honor Guard for the opening ceremony. Antique fire apparatus will be on display, including the Buffalo truck that has been restored and still runs. It’s kept inside the fire hall, behind glass. In its day, it cost $8,000, but the last new truck purchased for Selbyville cost $800,000, and the price is increasing to $1 million, plus another $100,000 to equip them, Pepper said.
“We are inviting the tri-state area, so anybody with antique apparatus can bring it. We wanted to have a parade, but because of logistics and having to pay police and set up portable potties, it wasn’t worth the effort,” he said.
Pepper, who was involved in the fire company’s 75th anniversary and remembers the 50th anniversary, when he was what he called “a newbie,” said the Lewes Volunteer Fire Company is oldest in the state, at close to 200 years old, but having a local 100-year celebration is still “a big deal here.”
“In 1923, there weren’t all the fire companies we have now, in Bethany, Roxana, Dagsboro, Gumboro, so we were one of the first ones on the Lower Shore,” Pepper said, offering details from the history of the fire department, including this excerpt: “When the insurance adjuster came after the big fire of February 13,1916, he recommended the town purchase a chemical cart which would put out seventy-five percent of the average fires.
“The recommendation was not acted on until May 6, 1919. This was 3 years after the business section at the corner of Main and Church streets was destroyed by fire. They purchased the first piece of firefighting equipment for the town of Selbyville. This purchase consisted of a two-wheel cart with 2, forty-five-gallon chemical tanks, hose, nozzles, and a fire bell and was pulled or towed to fires. The unit cost approximately $300 and was owned and operated by the town. Mr. Charles Baker oversaw operations until Feb. 28, 1920, when David Hollingsworth was elected fire chief by the town. The equipment was used until 1923, the year the town installed a water system.
“At this time, the young men of the town saw the need for better fire fighting equipment so a small group of them met on January 6, 1923 and organized the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. Many of these men were World War 1 veterans and had previous firefighting experience while in the Army. The first officers were John Tubbs-president, Armel Hudson-fire chief, Spencer Tunnel-Secretary and Will Burch- treasurer. They bought some hose and nozzles but did not have any way to carry them. The Georgetown Fire Co. who had purchased a new truck, heard of the need and they gave our fire company an old two-wheel hose cart on which hose could be carried to a fire. By this time, the chemical cart was a thing of the past and was disposed of.
“There was still a problem carrying ladders, buckets, and other equipment. The town agreed to purchase y a Model T Ford truck from Townsend and W.G. Williams for $427.90. They also agreed to pay for ten rain coats and hats to be purchased from the local merchants as follows: F.W. Holloway & Co., $98.57, G.A. Stevens, $25.58, and Selbyville Producers Ass., $9.70. The company then had a homemade body and racks built on the Model T.
“The end of Mr. Roberts Hill’s pigeon house was rented and converted into a temporary fire house. After that was completed, the ten original members saw the need and expanded their membership.
“In 1925, the company traded the Ford truck for an new American LaFrance/Brockway 350 GPM pump fully equipped at a cost of $6,500.00. The truck later acquired the name Old Kate. On January 11, 1929, the fire company was incorporated.”
Today, there are 60 lifetime, active and associate members, and more are needed. Anyone interested in joining can call (302) 436-8802.
Most fire companies need more volunteers, Pepper said, adding that the Selbyville fire company is fortunate that the Stephen Turner family, with 11 children, is interested. Four of the children have joined and more plan to, he said.
Volunteers are required to attend fire school, complete courses, learn supervision skills and take responsibility, he said.
Selbyville has three ambulances and nine paid personnel to operate them. There are close to 650 EMS calls each year.
“When I got in 50 years ago, it was 75 percent fires and 25 percent EMS calls. Now it is 75 percent EMS and 25 percent fire — probably because of fire safety regulations, improvements, smoke detectors, sprinklers,” Pepper said.
“The town’s fire department started out being the center of the community. It was there to protect and serve the community in any type of disaster or emergency. It was important. Very important.”