Delaware State Police this week arrested a 38-year-old Selbyville-area woman on multiple felony criminal warrants following a traffic stop.
On April 14, around 3:56 p.m., police said, an officer with the Greenwood Police Department observed a tan Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the area of Market Street. The operator of the Cruze allegedly failed to stop at the red light at that intersection, and a traffic stop was initiated.
According to the DSP, the officer made contact with the operator and owner of the vehicle, identified as Tara Madden. A computer check on Madden revealed that she allegedly had four active criminal warrants for her arrest, stemming from numerous incidents that had reportedly occurred throughout March and April in the Frankford, Millville and Millsboro areas. Madden was taken into custody without incident, police said, and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with Theft of a Controlled Substance (a felony), Theft Greater Than $1,500 (a felony), two felony counts of Theft From a Senior, Criminal Mischief and Offensive Touching.
Madden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.