Delaware State Police this week arrested a 20-year-old Selbyville-area man following a rash of vehicle break-ins.
According to the DSP, on Oct. 21, around 4:30 p.m., troopers investigated a rash of thefts from unsecured motor vehicles that occurred in the Bayside development near Selbyville. One of the thefts from vehicle included a theft of two firearms, police said. Through investigative measures, troopers developed Broaderick Thomas, 20, of the Selbyville area, as the suspect.
On the evening of Oct. 22, troopers located Broaderick in the Selbyville area and took him into custody without incident, they said. Broaderick was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where he was charged with: two counts of Theft of a Firearm (a felony), three counts of Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. He was released on $9,005 unsecured bond.
The firearms had not been located as of the DSP’s latest news release on the incident.