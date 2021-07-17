The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a serious collision involving a scooter that occurred on Thursday afternoon, July 15, near Fenwick Island, critically injuring a 70-year-old Selbyville-area man.
According to the DSP, around 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, a 2007 Chevrolet Express van operated by a 64-year-old Selbyville-area man was stopped westbound on Lighthouse Road (Route 54), attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot of Fenwick Hardware. At the same time, police said, a 2004 Yamaha scooter being driven by a 70-year-old Selbyville-area man was traveling eastbound on the eastbound shoulder of Lighthouse Road, approaching the entrance to Fenwick Hardware.
Police said the operator of the Chevrolet failed to see the scooter and began to make the left turn into the parking lot. As a result, they said, the front of the van impacted the left side of the scooter in the eastbound shoulder. The operator was ejected from the scooter and landed in the parking lot of the store, police said, while the van came to a controlled stop in the middle of the eastbound lane and eastbound shoulder. The scooter came to rest in the parking, they said.
The operator of the van was properly restrained and was not injured, but the scooter driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition, police reported.
The eastbound lane and eastbound shoulder of Lighthouse Road were shut down for about an hour while an investigation was conducted by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision is being asked to contact MCpl. Kenneth Argo by calling (302) 644-5020.