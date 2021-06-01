Delaware State Police on Tuesday were investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night, after a Seaford man left his car and walked in a travel lane of Route 113 near Dagsboro.
According to the DSP, on Monday, May 31, around 10:02 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord being driven by a 31-year-old Frankford man was traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), south of Molly Field Road, in the left travel lane.
For unknown reasons, police said, a 21-year-old Seaford man had exited his vehicle, parked on the southbound shoulder of Route 113, and was in the left travel lane of DuPont Boulevard. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not using a light.
Police said the operator of the Accord was unable to see the victim, and the vehicle struck him in the left travel lane. After the collision, the driver came to a controlled stop just south of the crash scene, they said.
The victim was transported to Christiana Hospital by helicopter, where he was pronounced deceased. Identification was pending notification to his next-of-kin.
The driver of the Accord and his 5-year-old passenger were not injured, police said.
DuPont Boulevard was closed for about three hours while the investigation was completed and the scene was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. Anyone with information should contact Cpl/3 K. Argo by calling (302) 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
The DSP noted that with warmer weather, a higher number of pedestrians will be out walking and around the roadways. Troopers offered some pedestrian safety tips to help keep residents and visitors safe:
- Be visible. When walking at night, wear bright-colored clothing. Use a flashlight or reflective items.
- Never dart out. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible. This is where drivers expect pedestrians.
- If your vehicle breaks down, turn on your flashers and stay with your vehicle until assistance arrives.
- Use pedestrian pushbuttons and wait for the walk signal to cross.
- Take your time to cross. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area and wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely. Continue to watch traffic as you cross.
- Make eye contact with drivers as they approach. Never assume a driver sees you.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Walk on the shoulder facing traffic if no sidewalk is available.
- Keep alert at all times. Don’t be distracted by cellphones and electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs. They impair your judgment and coordination.