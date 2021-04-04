Delaware State Police arrested Eduardo Rodriguez-Perez, 26, of Seaford, on multiple criminal and traffic charges following an incident in Dagsboro early Saturday morning.
On April 3, at approximately 2:17 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on Piney Neck Road, for a reported physical altercation. Before troopers arrived on the scene, Perez allegedly fled the area in a silver Ford Mustang. Troopers located Perez operating the Mustang in the area of Firetower Road and Dagsboro Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Perez allegedly failed to stop and committed multiple traffic violations as he refused to stop for troopers. He was ultimately taken into custody in the area of Bunting Road and Power Plant Road after stopping his vehicle to avoid running over Stop Sticks deployed by officers, according to police reports. After Perez was removed from the Mustang by troopers, he allegedly failed to comply with commands and resisted arrest.
Perez responded to the residence to confront an acquaintance located inside, according to police reports. When the acquaintance refused to come outside, Perez allegedly damaged the exterior of the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway. Perez was advised to leave the property but failed to comply and continued acting disorderly outside the residence, according to police reports.
After Perez was taken into custody, he was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal (Felony);
- Resisting Arrest;
- Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle;
- Reckless Driving;
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession;
- Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession;
- Failure to Obey Traffic Device;
- Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit (5 counts);
- Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (13 counts);
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light;
- Failure to Signal;
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane;
- Failure to Have Lights on When Required;
- Failure to Have License in Possession;
- Terroristic Threatening;
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts);
- Criminal Mischief Less Than $5,000;
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (3 counts);
- Disorderly Conduct; and
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.
Perez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,800.00 secured bond.