Maria Berdan, a paramedic with the Sussex County EMS, won the Joshua M. Freeman Overall Valor Award for her bravery and recovery from an assault she suffered while on-duty, which left her with a broken back. The award presentation was made at the annual first-responders awards, held at the Bear Trap Den on May 6.
Berdan was selected as the top first-responder at the 19th annual event
“Maria personifies bravery,” said Kami Banks of Banks Wines & Spirits in Millville, in presenting the award. “She was the victim of an assault that caused her spinal disk ruptures. Even though she has short- and long-term disability through Sussex County, Maria wanted to continue to work in the EMS administration office. She has done her rehab and balanced her duties in the office; she has helped in the staff clerk role in the office.”
Berdan has “chosen to fight” and use every resource to win the battle against her ruptured disks to return to the ambulance and emergency response vehicles, Banks related.
“I have a very big family — both my own family and my EMS family who have been supporting me in my efforts to get back into the field,” said Berdan. “I have a smile on my face today and have been back at work, really, since before the pandemic hit.”
Berdan said working in the office environment on EMS dispatches and office-clerk support helped her “understand how everything works” and gave her new appreciation of working in EMS fieldwork.
“There are lots of new people in our department, and I am very happy to help them learn and grow at Sussex County,” she added.
Berdan said she was “surprised” to be the recipient of the Joshua M. Freeman Overall Valor prize because there were so many worthy finalists this year. The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosts and judges the awards along with community leaders.
Finalists honored
“Valor is described as the demonstration of boldness and bravery in the face of danger in our communities,” said Patty Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. & Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. “We offer these heroes a simple and important ‘thank you.’ I also thank Michelle Freeman and the firefighters, police officers and EMS officers who help our community so much.”
Mike Bradley of the “Mike Bradley in the Morning” radio program on WGMD, served as master of ceremonies. There were 106 people in attendance, including officials from the 10 municipalities served by the nominating first-responder entities and the 14 first-responders who were chosen as finalists. Each of the finalists received a plaque and a gift certificate from Taylor Bank.
“Today is a day of joy,” said Bradley, to appreciative nods. “We are able to celebrate those who put us first and themselves second. It is a day of more than words, but also of actions. We are a grateful community” for their service.
Jamie Hayman of Hayman Creative Promotional Products, this year’s Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce president, said, “Hosting the Valor Awards is a privilege for all of us at the Chamber.”
State Sen. Gerald Hocker offered his thoughts on the bravery of the area’s first-responders, saying, “We can never do enough for them. We should be honoring them every day. My job is to make sure they have the resources and manpower they need to do their jobs, and also the respect they deserve.”
“I thank God for the police and the courts who watch over us,” said Hocker.