State and local law-enforcement officials are hoping an increased reward for information in the murder of a Lincoln man in Frankford will bring new information and an arrest.
Dioandre Gibbs, 33, died after he was shot on Kauffman Lane in Frankford, about 3:30 p.m. on May 19, according to reports from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Police responded to Kauffman Lane for a reported shooting, and found Gibbs in his car, which had crashed into a home on Honolulu Road, directly across from the entrance to Kauffman Lane.
Police found Gibbs sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2012 Volkswagen CC, with a gunshot wound. He had apparently tried to drive away when he crashed into the front of the home on Honolulu Road, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Delaware CrimeStoppers has joined with the Delaware State Police and the Frankford Police Department to announce that a $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Gibbs’ murder.
Delaware CrimeStoppers Director Michael Gallagher said Gibbs’ aunt, Dawn Taylor, had approached the state police with her intention to add $5,000 to the existing $1,000 reward being offered by CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest in her nephew’s murder.
Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan said he was alarmed that the murder had taken place in broad daylight, at a time of day when “we had children getting off school buses” at the end of the school day. He also said the murder had resulted in “some fear in the community … a great deal of trepidation.
“This was in the middle of the day, in broad daylight,” Corrigan said. “Any number of ancillary things could have occurred, post this shooting, and I would argue that they have. There’s been a great deal of fear and concern for everyone’s safety. We’ve tried to address that with additional patrols in that area.”
Following the murder, town residents backed Corrigan’s push for more officers for the fledgling restored Frankford police department; he now has three part-time officers, in addition to himself, and has said he would like to add another full-time officer.
Corrigan said the May incident was “highly unusual. Our last homicide was sometime in the early ’90s.” He called Kauffman Lane “a beautiful street” and said, “At this point we’re very grateful for our law-enforcement partners and for CrimeStoppers, as well for coming forward with this.”
Although the murder occurred inside Frankford town limits, Corrigan said his department — which at the time was essentially himself and a part-time officer — has played an assisting role in the investigation, with the Delaware State Police taking the lead.
DSP spokesman Cpl. Gary Fournier said the investigation is “active and fluid. It’s ongoing.” He added that he joins Corrigan in the hope that the reward will help bring an arrest in the case. “We know that witnesses out there may be too afraid to come forward … so this may spark some more interest in the case, in giving that information to CrimeStoppers” or to Detective Brian McDerby), who is leading the investigation for the state police, Fournier said.
Gallagher said, “We’re hoping that this will not only bring comfort to the family but also put a criminal away and improve somebody’s financial situation as well.”
He said that anyone with information on Gibbs’ murder who wishes to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers through its website or tip line. He said CrimeStoppers typically pays up to $1,000 for information on homicides and other crimes.
Gallagher said there are a number of reasons for people with information to be hesitant to come forward.
“Maybe they’re a family member and they don’t want to be involved, but they want to see the right thing done. They report that to us, we take that information, we give it to the state police or to Frankford P.D. and then they continue on with the investigation.”
In order for a tipster to receive the award, an arrest must be made as a result of it, Gallagher said.
Anyone with information that might lead to an arrest in Gibbs’ murder is being encouraged to call Detective Brian McDerby at (302) 741-2821, or email him at brian.mcderby@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the Delaware CrimeStoppers tipline at 1-800-TIP-3333 or through the website at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.