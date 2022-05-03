Revelation Craft Brewery, Hudson Fields and the local the first-responder community will gather for the Rally for Our First Responders on Sunday, May 15, (rain date May 22) from noon to 6 p.m. at Hudson Fields in Lewes. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
The large community fundraiser will benefit local first-responders. It will feature live music, first-responder agency demonstrations, speakers, food trucks, dessert trucks, drinks, local vendors and live and silent auctions.
Live music from five local bands performing on the big stage provided by Mid-South Audio Studios and sponsored by Beebe Medical Center will include Love Seed Mama Jump, Scrapple, Electric Smoke, WiFi Brothers and Hit & Run.
Event attendees can see two helicopters (Trooper II and LifeNET), fire apparatus and ambulances. There will be live demonstrations by the Delaware State Police aviation, canine, mounted patrol, vehicle safety, bomb disposal team, SCUBA team and SORT team. Also participating will be Sussex County EMS, DNREC and Cape Henlopen State Park Beach Patrol. Additionally, there will be yoga and self-dense demonstrations. Attendees can also meet princesses, courtesy of Pursuit for Peace.
Beneficiaries include Lewes, Milton, Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Companies, Delaware State Police Chief Foundation, Sussex County Paramedics Association, Camp Barnes and American Legion Post 28.
Speakers will include, John Hopkins, chief of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department; T.J. Webb, Milford police officer wounded in the line of duty; and Bill Berry, Diplomatic Security Service, State Department Anti-Terrorism Task Force, who served with his canine partner in Afghanistan.
There will be 12 food trucks and five dessert trucks, as well as trucks from Revelation, Easy Speak Spirits, Sposato Family Vineyards and Beach Time Distilling. Drink tickets will be available to purchase at the gate. Food trucks include DaNizza Wood-fired Pizza, Smash Mouth Burgers, Fat Vinny’s, Tipsy Flamingo, Kona Ice, El Gordo Taco MX, Broadkill Store on Tour, Taco Reho, Carl’s Gourmet Hots & Sandwiches, Sweet Josephine’s, Cup ‘r Cone, Smokin D’z, Crazy Rick’s, Olde Shoal, Mr Frostie, Hot Dogs at the Beach and Fractured Prune.
Tickets cost $15 in advance for those 13 or older. Children 12 or younger will be admitted free of charge. Tickets will cost $20 at the gate. VIP tickets are available for $65. E-tickets and e-VIP tickets are available online at www.handbid.com (search for Rally for Our First Responders).