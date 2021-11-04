A quilt in patriotic colors, created to honor Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin and the Ocean View Police Department, was presented to McLaughlin during the Cops & Goblins Halloween celebration on Oct. 30 by a local woman eager to express her admiration.
Linda Fiscus made the quilt after noticing fabric with an American flag and red stripes that transform into hands that grasp other hands in unity.
At the bottom of the quilt are the words “Delaware’s safest community.” Below, there are three sections of white fabric, trimmed in a red-, white-and-blue design, with, in each, the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“I am so impressed that Ocean View was named the Safest Community in Delaware not once, not twice, but three times, that when I saw that panel, it just struck me as perfect,” Fiscus told the Coastal Point. She told McLaughlin she has so much confidence in him and his force that she already made a fourth section for 2021.
“Hopefully, he’ll get that honor again,” she said.
“The quilt really represents how the police department and the community came together and made this happen. I asked the chief if he had a place to put it in his department so everybody can see it,” said Fiscus, who lives in Bear Trap.
Across the top of the quilt are the words “Thank you, Ocean View Police Department.”
Although she belongs to a local quilt guild, Fiscus made the 36-inch-by-48-inch work of art by herself, in one day.
“For years I have mostly been a fabric collector. After I retired I thought, ‘What am I going to do with all this fabric?’ and quilting was the obvious answer,” she said, adding that she also makes handbags and related items.
“Fortunately, I have never had to call the police, but I am always happy to see them when they are driving through the neighborhood,” she said.
A former corporate executive who worked as director of associate development for a law firm in downtown Washington, D.C., Fiscus is friends with Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and his wife, and also enjoys golfing.
McLaughlin said he appreciates Fiscus’ support of the police department “and the community outreach that we do. “
“We are very thankful. We will hang the quilt in the police department in honor of the officers so folks can admire it,” McLaughlin said.
Reddington, too, said he is grateful.
“She decided she wanted to do something for them, for how they were there for everyone during the pandemic, to keep people safe and put their lives out there to save everybody else’s life. She put this quilt together and decided to give it to the chief and to recognize him for the years of Ocean View being the Safest Town in Delaware.
“I’m highly appreciative she wanted to do this. She is a very selfless and giving person, and she does a lot of these things. She didn’t want any recognition, so I didn’t tell her I was going to have her present it and have a little speech until she got there at Cops & Goblins,” Reddington said.
“It was just a very nice thing she was doing.”