The Delaware State Police reported on Wednesday, July 22, that they had arrested 41-year-old Deshawn Hitchens and 36-year-old Keiyanda Hopkins, both of Millsboro, after a vehicle pursuit led to the discovery of suspected drugs.
Police said the incident occurred around 12:51 a.m., when a DSP trooper observed a beige Cadillac Catera traveling westbound on Dagsboro Road in the area of Thorogoods Road, Dagsboro, at a slow rate of speed and halfway on the shoulder, the trooper reported. A traffic stop was initiated, but the operator, later determined to be Hitchens, allegedly failed to stop.
According to police the suspect vehicle turned onto Thorogoods Road at a continual low rate of speed and still failed to stop. The trooper then observed the suspect vehicle turn onto Iron Branch Road, and an object allegedly being thrown from the passenger-side window.
Police said the vehicle’s driver made numerous traffic violations before reaching a controlled stop in front of a residence on the 100 block of Old Landing Road, Dagsboro. Troopers contacted Hitchens in the driver seat and Hopkins in the front passenger seat. Both were taken into custody without incident.
Troopers returned to the location on Iron Branch Road where they had seen the suspects allegedly throw suspected drugs out of the passenger-side window. They reported finding approximately 1.729 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 3.74 grams of suspected crack cocaine on the shoulder of the roadway.
Both Hitchens and Hopkins were transported back to DSP Troop 4 in Georgetown, where they were charged.
Deshawn Hitchens was charged with two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance; Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Tampering with Physical Evidence (a felony); Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony); Resisting Arrest; two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Reckless Driving; Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession; Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug; Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession; two counts of Drive MV at Slow Speed as to Impede Flow of Traffic; Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign; two counts of Failure to Signal; and three counts of Failed to remain within a single lane.
Hitchens was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,354 secured bond.
Keiyanda Hopkins was charged with two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance; Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Tampering with Physical Evidence (a felony); and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Hopkins was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6,500 unsecured bond.