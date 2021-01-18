The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that a portion of Sand Hill Road near Georgetown will be closed for the installation of a roundabout as part of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements Project.
Sand Hill Road between Route 9/East Market Street/Lewes Georgetown Highway and Briarwood Road will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, weather pending.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists. Northbound motorists will travel on eastbound on Route 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway, make a left on to Shingle Point Road, a left on to Briarwood Road and return to Sand Hill Road. Southbound motorists will make a left on to Briarwood Road, make a right on to Shingle Point Road and continue to Route 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway.
Officials noted that only access to the CHEER Community Center and CHEER Apartments will be maintained from Route 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway during the closure.
“Roundabouts encourage drivers to reduce their speed through the intersection,” officials explained. “The design of a roundabout also reduces the need for direct left turns, which are a major reason for intersection crashes, thereby increasing the overall safety aspect of the intersection.”