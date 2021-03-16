Delaware State Police this week issued a warning in response to a recent phone scam reported in Delaware.
Police said they have recently taken reports of incidents in which individuals have received phone calls from someone posing as a family member in trouble and in need financial assistance. During the most recent scam calls, they said, the recipient was instructed to withdraw a large amount of money, and a courier responded to the residence and collected the money.
“As a reminder, if someone calls and advises a family member is in trouble and needs money sent to them, immediately attempt to contact the family member to verify their status on your own,” police advised. “Never assume because the person calling knows the family member’s name that the request for money is valid.”
Indicators of scam calls, they said, are threats, orders to not hang up and other statements about immediacy.
To help prevent these types of calls, police advised, people should talk to their phone company about call-blocking tools they may have, and check into apps that they can download to their mobile device to block unwanted calls. Additional information on phone scams can be located on the Federal Communications Commissions website at https://www.fcc.gov/general/frauds-scams-and-alerts-guides.
Many of these scams are difficult to investigate, police noted. Scams will target persons of all age groups. The Delaware State Police are asking citizens to remember safety tips not to become victims of one of these scam artists.