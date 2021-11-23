The Delaware State Police this week again warned the public about leaving their cars unattended while idling, noting that the DSP Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit has been handling a rash of vehicle thefts occurring in the New Castle County area. A large majority of the thefts have occurred from gas stations in which a vehicle was left unattended, idling and unlocked, they said.
The most common practice, according to the DSP, is a victim leaving their car running in a parking lot while they go into a store for a quick purchase. Some car thieves look for cars idling in parking lots and once they see a car is left unattended, all they have to do is walk up and drive away.
Delaware law (Title 21, § 4182), regarding unattended motor vehicles, states: “No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.”
For a first offense, a fine of $25 to $75 can be imposed.
The suspects in these most recent cases appear to be juvenile males, police said. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to contact the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Property Crimes Unit at (302) 365-8430. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.