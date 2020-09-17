Delaware State Police this week were investigating a robbery that occurred at the Dash-In convenience store located at 24851 John J. Williams Highway near Millsboro.
According to the DSP, on Sept. 15, around 10:51 p.m., a male suspect entered the store and walked up to the counter. The suspect, they said, allegedly implied he had a weapon, handed the 18-year-old male cashier a plastic bag, and motioned toward the cash register. The cashier complied, police said, and the suspect allegedly fled out the back door with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No one was injured during the incident, they said.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing. There is no vehicle description or video surveillance available, police noted.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Detective A. Bluto with Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling (302) 752-3864 or emailing Alan.Bluto@Delaware.Gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.