Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are wanted in connection with a burglary.
Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 7, around 2:37 a.m., when three unknown suspects entered a shed in the 30000 block of Sandy Landing Road. Upon the trooper’s arrival, it was discovered that forced entry had been made to the door of the shed by using bolt cutters. Once inside, the suspects removed two motocross-style bikes, police said.
A surveillance camera was able to capture images of the three suspects. One suspect was described as a white male, with dark-colored hair and facial hair, in his 20s, wearing a light-colored Nike sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. The second suspect was described as wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored baseball hat with a sticker on the brim. The third suspect was described as wearing a light-colored hat and sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured suspects or incident is being asked to contact DSP Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.