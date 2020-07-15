The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 52-year-old Mark Drummond of Lewes, who is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree and related charges.
According to the DSP, the incident occurred on July 14, around 4:28 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Chippewa Drive in Dagsboro, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, troopers said, they learned that Drummond had gone to the residence, allegedly to confront a 52 year-old male victim from Dagsboro, after Drummond was allegedly accused of stealing an item from the residence.
Drummond and the victim had a verbal exchange that allegedly turned physical, police said. During the fight, they said, the male victim was allegedly stabbed in his right arm. Police said Drummond fled the scene immediately after. There was a juvenile in the residence during the incident, but the juvenile was unharmed. The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Troopers said they have been unable to locate Mark Drummond, who currently has an active warrant out of Troop 4 for: Assault 2nd Degree (a felony), Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited (a felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mark Drummond is being asked to contact Troop 4, Det. Bluto at (302) 752-3864 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.