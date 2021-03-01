The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
According to the DSP, on Feb. 19, around 11:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milford man was walking northbound on the County Seat Highway north of Concord Road and south of Sussex Technical High School, near Georgetown, when he was struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle allegedly fled the scene in a northbound direction, police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with a serious injury to his lower extremity.
The vehicle possibly involved in the collision was described as a white Oldsmobile Alero with a spoiler. It is unknown at this time if the suspect vehicle has any damage to it, police noted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Cpl. Eschbach with Delaware State Police Troop 5 Uniformed Patrol, by calling (302) 337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.