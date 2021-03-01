Georgetown hit-and-run map

Police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run collision near Georgetown that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Feb. 19.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

According to the DSP, on Feb. 19, around 11:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Milford man was walking northbound on the County Seat Highway north of Concord Road and south of Sussex Technical High School, near Georgetown, when he was struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle allegedly fled the scene in a northbound direction, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with a serious injury to his lower extremity.

The vehicle possibly involved in the collision was described as a white Oldsmobile Alero with a spoiler. It is unknown at this time if the suspect vehicle has any damage to it, police noted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Cpl. Eschbach with Delaware State Police Troop 5 Uniformed Patrol, by calling (302) 337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.