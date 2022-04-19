Millsboro police are asking anyone with information about the man who reportedly robbed Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Millsboro on Friday, April 15, contact them at (302) 934-8174.
Police said a man allegedly walked into the restaurant, at 129 Main Street, around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, holding what appeared to be a firearm. They said he allegedly demanded money and left with an amount police would not disclose.
According to police, there were no suspects in the case as of mid-week but a search for the suspect was ongoing. He was described as a thin White male.
In a photograph posted on the police department’s Facebook page, the man is dressed in dark slacks and a black hooded jacket with a graphic on the back. He wore the hood up and a brown mask over his face, police said.