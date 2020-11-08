Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and run crash on Nov. 5, on County Seat Highway, just west of Old Furnace Road, Georgetown, as Jamal L. Woodlin, 49, of Lincoln.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m., when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Seat Highway, just west of Old Furnace Road, approaching a slight curve. According to police reports, Woodlin was walking eastbound on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in the road and drove onto the shoulder, striking the pedestrian with the right front. The pedestrian was projected down an embankment, landing in a shallow ditch. The vehicle did not stop for the collision.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A possible vehicle involved in the collision is an unknown-colored 2008-2014 Ford E-Series van with right front damage, police said.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
This was the first of two hit-and-run collisions involving pedestrians in the Georgetown area in a two-day period.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit asks anyone who has information in reference to this crash to contact Detective Andrew Mitchell at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.