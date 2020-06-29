The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit on June 29 announced that they believe a 66-year-old Virginia woman who has been missing since last seen at her second home in Salt Pond is deceased and may have been a victim of homicide — which police said they suspect was committed by her son, who has since been found deceased himself.
Police said they were continuing to investigate the missing person report involving Sheila Doyle, 66, of Fairfax, Va., police said, who was last seen at her second residence in the Salt Pond near Bethany Beach on June 15, around 1 p.m., when she was in the company of her son Brian Doyle, 35, of Burke, Va., police noted.
“At this point in the investigation, Sheila is believed to be deceased, and Brian is the suspect in her death. Brian was found deceased on June 17, 2020, by the Fairfax Count (Va.) Police Department.”
Sheila Doyle 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair. Sheila Doyle’s vehicle, which has been recovered, is a black 2020 Buick Enclave with Virginia registration UKZ7235. Brian Doyle was 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighed 250 pounds with brown hair most recently worn in a buzzcut.
Police said an 8-by-10-foot rug was missing from Sheila Doyle’s residence near Bethany Beach.
Through investigative measures, they said, it is known that Brian Doyle stopped in these areas on the afternoon of June 16:
• Primehook Road, east of Milton;
• Route 113 in Milford;
• Middle Run Valley Nature Area, north of Newark; and
• White Clay Creek State Park, north of Newark.
If anyone has information about the case, they are being asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
The Homicide Unit thanked Delmarva Search & Rescue, a volunteer organization, for their continued assistance in this investigation.