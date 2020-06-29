Sheila Doyle, 66, of Fairfax, Va., and Salt Pond near Bethany Beach, left, is missing and believed deceased and the possible victim of homicide. She was last seen in Salt Pond with her son Brian Doyle of Burke, Va., who has since been found deceased and is suspected in her disappearance. A Buick Enclave like the one pictured at right is part of the investigation of the suspected murder. Doyle's vehicle has been recovered, but information on the vehicle's past whereabouts could assist with the case.