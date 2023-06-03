The Delaware State Police this week are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night in the Long Neck area.
According to the DSP, on June 2, around 11:06 p.m., troopers responded to the Paradise Grill, located at 27344 Bay Road, for a report of shots fired. Troopers arrived and learned that several black men had allegedly been fighting with a white man inside the bar. The bouncers, police said, escorted the black men outside, but they allegedly went back inside and tried to fight the other man again, police said.
The man then left the establishment with two women, according to police, and as they drove out of the parking lot the group of black men allegedly began running after their car. Gunshots were fired and heard during this time, police said, but the car continued driving away and did not stop. All subjects involved then fled the area, according to police.
Troopers located and collected numerous bullet casings from the surrounding area. No injuries were reported, and no suspects or victims have been identified. Surveillance video and images are not yet available.
Troop 7 is still investigating this incident. Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Trooper First Class J. Martinez by calling (302) 644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.