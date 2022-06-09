The Delaware State Police this week were continuing to investigate a shot being fired from an AR-15 rifle, into a home in Bayville Shores, a 342-townhome residential community off Lighthouse Road near Selbyville.
The shot went into the residence on Sunday, May 29, and was retrieved by police. No one was injured, Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, public information officer for Troop 7 in Lewes, told the Coastal Point.
Police received a call reporting the incident at 12:17 p.m. The bullet came from an AR-15, he said, clarifying that “AR” does not stand for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle” as many believe but for “ArmaLite rifle.” ArmaLite is the manufacturer. An AR-15-style rifle is any lightweight semi-automatic rifle. This type of rifle has been used in high-profile mass shootings.
“Our detectives were called, and they are handling the investigation. It’s in the preliminary stages, and it hasn’t been determined where the projectile came from or who shot it. We don’t know if there was criminal intent,” he said.
The Coastal Point reader who called the newspaper office to report the incident said police were called, and an officer arrived and said the shot appeared to have come from a swampy area nearby, and that there was nothing illegal about someone missing a target when shooting where it is permitted.
DeMalto emphasized that that doesn’t mean the officer was being dismissive and that, in fact, police took the matter so seriously that detectives were called in on a Sunday, when they don’t usually work.
“That is completely the opposite of blowing it off. In fact, we are going the extra mile. The detectives will talk to the neighbors and ask, ‘Did you recently hear any gunshots? Where did they come from?’ And they will start to narrow it down from there, and determine if there was malice or not. It could have been an accident. If we had totally dismissed it, we would not have two detectives go out there to look into it,” DeMalto said.
The projectile was recovered from inside the house, but DeMalto said he didn’t know if it became lodged in a wall or furniture, or fell to the floor.
Neither was he sure if it’s legal to hunt nearby.
Bayville Shores is close to the Assawoman Bay and outside Selbyville town limits.