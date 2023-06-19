Delaware State Police this week were investigating a shooting that occurred on June 18 near Dagsboro.
Police said that on Sunday, June 18, around 5:33 a.m., troopers responded to a residence located on the 30000 block of Thorogoods Road near Dagsboro for a report of a suspicious person knocking on the door of the home. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said, they located a 39-year-old man from Virginia sitting in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was reportedly walking down Thorogoods Road when an unidentified suspect allegedly shot him. There was no additional information regarding the suspect early this week.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling (302) 752-3798. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.