Delaware State Police this week were investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Bayard area on Sunday morning.
According to police, on April 10, around 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 36000 block of Country Lane for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation, they said, revealed that a 55-year-old female victim and a 57-year-old male victim were present inside of the residence when a bullet struck a front window. The victims were not injured, they noted, and no other nearby homes were damaged.
There was no description of the suspect and no surveillance images available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Detective C. Simpson by calling (302) 752-3855. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.