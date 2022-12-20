Delaware State Police this week were investigating an armed robbery that took place on Dec. 15 in Millsboro.
According to the DSP, on Dec. 15, around 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing an unknown type of face covering, with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. There was no additional suspect description available soon after the incident.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continued investigating the case early this week. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling (302) 752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.