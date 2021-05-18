The Delaware State Police around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, notified the public of an increased police presence just outside Frankford town limits, due to a shooting incident.
The DSP reported that they were conducting a criminal investigation involving a shooting incident in the area of Honolulu Road, resulting in the increased police presence in that area.
Members of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched in response to a report of a medical emergency around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The FVFC website did not list a location for that incident, as is their practice for medical calls.
“At this time, this investigation is in the very early stages and additional information will be released once it becomes available,” DSP officials said.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.