Delaware State Police have been investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Oak Orchard area near Millsboro on Sept. 14.
According to police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 6:15 p.m., DSP troopers responded to the River Winds community in Oak Orchard regarding a report of a shooting. They said the ensuing investigation revealed that two armed suspects had allegedly entered a residence in the neighborhood and confronted several victims inside. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the victims and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply, police said.
While the two suspects were inside of the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the nature of the disturbance that was occurring, police reported. When that man confronted the two suspects, they said, one of them allegedly shot several rounds toward him and his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any projectiles, but he suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass.
The two suspects then fled from the area on foot, police said.
It was later discovered that one of the rounds that had been fired had apparently struck a nearby residence that was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. No one in that home was injured.
Troopers and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit conducted an extensive canvass of the surrounding areas in search of the suspects. One of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Marquise Bennett of Dover, was located and taken into custody without incident. A search of Bennett revealed that he was in possession of approximately 27.67 grams of suspected marijuana. A computer inquiry regarding Bennett showed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
Bennett was transported to Troop 4 and charged with: two counts of Robbery First Degree (a felony); Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (a felony); three counts of Aggravated Menacing (a felony); six counts of Reckless Endangering First Degree (a felony); three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a felony); Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (a felony); Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony); Possession of Marijuana; two counts of Terroristic Threatening; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Bennett was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $225,100 cash bond.
The second suspect in the incident remained unidentified early this week. He was only described as a black male. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continued to investigate the case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective W. Saylor at (302) 752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.