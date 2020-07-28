The Delaware State Police this week were conducting an investigation related to a boating accident that occurred on the Rehoboth Bay over the weekend.
Police said the incident occurred on July 26, around 6:37 p.m. when DSP units were dispatched to Massey’s Landing. Troopers said their investigation revealed that the victim and his wife were fishing on the Rehoboth Bay in their 2000 19-foot Trophy boat. When they were getting ready to head back to their dock, police said, the victim discovered his fishing line was stuck underneath the rear of the boat, and he jumped in the water to untangle the line.
After jumping in the water, they said, the victim discovered the water was deeper than anticipated, and the current was strong. The victim had difficulty swimming, and the current was pulling him in the opposite direction of the boat. After some time, a passing boat observed the victim in distress, and several people jumped from the boat and pulled the victim from the water onto their boat. The Indian River Fire Company then arrived and transported the victim to Massey’s Landing.
The victim, a 57-year-old man from Lewes, was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, police said.