Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin — who, with officers, investigated reports of sexual child abuse that led to the arrest of Michael McDowell — said that, ideally, the 58-year-old Ocean View man would spend the rest of his life in jail after being charged with 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct. But the chief said he is pleased with the plea and sentencing for three of the counts that were publicized.
In Sussex County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 12, McDowell gave up his right to a trial and pleaded no contest to three of the charges made in April 2022. He will not be tried for the other 11, although family members could bring civil suits against him.
McDowell received probation and was required to be evaluated, registered as a sex offender, undergo counseling and not be around anyone 18 or younger, other than his biological daughter, but he did not receive jail time and will not be monitored with an ankle bracelet or other type of GPS tracking.
“The outcome gives me satisfaction that it will prevent him from doing this to anyone else,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point after the court proceeding, during which two teenage victims read passionate statements about their ordeals.
“To the victims’ families — please know the Ocean View Police Department put all of our resources into this case, and it was a very troubling case for us. Our hearts and prayers are absolutely with them and their family members. We spared no expense on our end to investigate the case and attempt to bring some closure,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point.
“He is a convicted sex offender. That was something we were adamant about. That serves as a warning to others,” McLaughlin added.
A parent of one of the victims said his understanding is that McDowell will be moving out of Delaware, possibly to Colorado. McLaughlin said the State can’t stop him from residing there, but he will have to register as a sex offender regardless of where he lives.
“I hope these girls can start the healing process,” McLaughlin said.
“The Ocean View Police Department certainly supports them. Nicholas Harrington, our lead investigator in this case, put together a very difficult case. Through his hard work, we were able to make an arrest and bring Mr. McDowell to trial.
“Kudos to Officer Harrington. And I am praying for the victims. We took this very seriously. We put a lot of time and energy into this case, and it was a very difficult case,” McLaughlin said.
The maximum penalty McDowell could have received for each incident is one year in jail and up to $2,300 in fines. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces that maximum penalty.
He was incarcerated for 45 days after he was arrested but subsequently posted $95,000 in bail and was released from Sussex Correctional Institute.