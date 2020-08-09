Delaware State Police have arrested 30-year-old Tevon Savage of Millsboro after he led police on a pursuit in Georgetown on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m., when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Elantra for traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Park Avenue, Georgetown.
The operator, Tevon Savage, failed to stop and led troopers on a pursuit for several miles while violating numerous traffic laws, according to police reports.
During the pursuit Troopers deployed stop sticks and punctured a front tire on Savage's vehicle on Harbeson Road. He continued to flee, police said, until coming to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway on Harbeson Road near Carpenter Road. Savage exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
After police detected signs of impairment, a DUI investigation followed. Savage was transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown, where he was charged with the following:
- Disregarding a police officer signal (felony);
- Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs; and
- Numerous traffic violations
Savage was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court No. 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,200 secured bond.